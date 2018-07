To be honest it’s not very off brand for Florence…

Florence is a whimsical magical woman so this news isn’t that weird. In an interview with Seth Myers the singer revealed when she was in school she started a coven.

“I started a coven at school. I wrote a spell book – there was spells in there, there were like love spells, like trying to get the kid in the next class to fall in love with me. I don’t know if he did… if you’re out there?”