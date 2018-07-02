Dan’s Playlist – Monday, July 2:
Portugal. The Man – ‘Feel It Still’
Le Galaxie – ‘Heat City’
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
Outkast – ‘Ms Jackson’
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’ (Philip McGee Remix)
Guns N Roses – ‘Welcome To The Jungle’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Gorillaz – ‘Magic City’
Yppah (feat: Anomie Belle) – ‘Film Burn’
North Atlantic Oscillation – ‘Marrow’
Slow Skies – ‘Fire’
The National – ‘Terrible Love’
Interference – ‘Vinegar Girl’
Vicktor Taiwo – ‘Letters I Wrote’
Hour 2:
St. Vincent – ‘Digital Witness’
St. Vincent – ‘Fast Slow Disco’
JyellowL – ‘Medusa’
Rob Sonic – ‘Strange Hammer’
Portishead – ‘Glory Box’
Suli – ‘Psycho’
Fangclub – ‘Heart Is A Landmine’
Whipping Boy – ‘Fiction’
Spies – ‘Uriah’
Conor Thornton – ‘Heat’
Young Fathers – ‘Toy’
Bajjna – ‘Singing Like Reggae’
SUPERORGANISM – ‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’
Bran Van 300 – ‘Drinin’ In LA’
Youngr – ‘Lost In Translation’
Steam Phunk (feat: Lydia Ford) – ‘Lost In Translation’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Sometimes’