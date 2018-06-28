Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, June 28
DJ Shadow (feat: Run The Jewels) – ‘Nobody Speak’
Run The Jewels – ‘Legend Has It’
HAPPYALONE – ‘Bodybags’
The Prodigy (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’
IBEYI – ‘Deathless’
Us3 – ‘Cataloop (Flip Fantasia)’
S T F U – ‘Secrets We Keep’
Phare (feat: Adultrock) – ‘Safer Place’
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Beck – ‘Blue Moon’
We Cut Corners – ‘The Specialist’
The Frames – ‘Monument’
Them There – ‘Blaze’
Gang Gang Dance – ‘Too Much Too Soon’
Hour 2:
Lucius – ‘Nothing Ordinary’
An Emotional Fish – ‘Time Is On The Wall’
The Beths – ‘Happy Unhappy’
Fontaines DC – ‘Boys In The Better Land’
Ash – ‘Lose Control’
Deathcab For Cutie – ‘Meet Me At The Equinox’
Janelle Monae – ‘Crazy Classic Life’
House Gospel Choir live at Transmusicales:
‘Up Above My Head’
‘Rhythm Of Life’
The Expert – ‘Dynamic Drift’
Nine Inch Nails – ‘Play The Goddamned Part’
Odd Nosdam – ‘Zone Coaster’
Buck 65 – ‘Wicked & Weird’
Foals – ‘My Number’ (Hot Chip Remix)