Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, June 28
Rejjie Snow – ‘Charlie Brown’
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
The Japanese Popstars (feat: Jon Spencer) – ‘Destroy’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
And So I Watch You From Afar – ‘A Little Solidarity Goes A Long Way’
Ships – ‘Golden Rule’
Young Fathers – ‘Get Up’
Young Fathers – ‘In My View’
Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Horace Andy) – ‘Airbag’
Ash – ‘Oh Yeah’
Ash interview
Ash – ‘Goldfinger’
Gang Gang Dance – ‘Lotus’
Hour 2:
Radiohead – ‘Everything In Its Right Place’
King Bones – ‘Party Animals’
Nine Inch Nails – ‘The Hand That Feeds’
Nine Inch Nails – ‘God Break Down The Door’
Search Party Animal – ‘Sailboat’
Chaka Khan – ‘Like Sugar’
David Kitt – ‘Song Of Two Birds’
Paul Alwright – ‘One Life’
Aine Cahill – ‘Blood Diamonds’
Eels – ‘Fresh Blood’
Meltybrains? – ‘Sensitivity’
S T F U – ‘Tied In Pieces’ (Memory Mix)
Gorillaz – ‘Lake Zurich’
Gorillaz – ‘Fire Flies’