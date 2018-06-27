Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, June 28

Rejjie Snow – ‘Charlie Brown’

Skepta – ‘Pure Water’

The Japanese Popstars (feat: Jon Spencer) – ‘Destroy’

Liers – ‘Universal Female’

And So I Watch You From Afar – ‘A Little Solidarity Goes A Long Way’

Ships – ‘Golden Rule’

Young Fathers – ‘Get Up’

Young Fathers – ‘In My View’

Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Horace Andy) – ‘Airbag’

Ash – ‘Oh Yeah’

Ash interview

Ash – ‘Goldfinger’

Gang Gang Dance – ‘Lotus’

Hour 2:

Radiohead – ‘Everything In Its Right Place’

King Bones – ‘Party Animals’

Nine Inch Nails – ‘The Hand That Feeds’

Nine Inch Nails – ‘God Break Down The Door’

Search Party Animal – ‘Sailboat’

Chaka Khan – ‘Like Sugar’

David Kitt – ‘Song Of Two Birds’

Paul Alwright – ‘One Life’

Aine Cahill – ‘Blood Diamonds’

Eels – ‘Fresh Blood’

Meltybrains? – ‘Sensitivity’

S T F U – ‘Tied In Pieces’ (Memory Mix)

Gorillaz – ‘Lake Zurich’

Gorillaz – ‘Fire Flies’