Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, June 26
Basement Jaxx – ‘Where’s Your Head At?’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Awoo’
Sun Mashene – ‘Tales Of Fiction’
Grimes (feat: Aristophanes) – ‘Scream’
Jain – ‘Alright’
Beastie Boys – ‘Root Down’
JyellowL – ‘Medusa’
AE Mak – ‘Glow’ (Session)
interview
AE Mak – ‘I Walk’ (Session)
Fever Ray – ‘A Part Of Us’
Bjork – ‘Hyperballad’
Sub Motion – ‘Gun In Your Pocket’
Dropkick Murphys – ‘I’m Shipping Up To Boston’
STFU – ‘The Liar’
Hour 2:
Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’
Orchid Collective – ‘Otherside’
Ash – ‘Fangclub – ‘Knife’
The Golden Horde – ‘Endless Weekend’
Silverbacks – ‘Dunkitk’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘I Can Change’
Wastefellow – ‘Enfold You’
Nine Inch Nails – ‘Ahead Of Ourselves’
Dave Clarke (feat: MarkLanegan) – ‘Charcoal Eyes [Glass Tears]’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘The End Of The Beginning’
Everything Shook – ‘Come Back To Mine’
Iggy Pop & Underworld – ‘Bells & Circles’