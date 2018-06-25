Dan’s Playlist – Monday, June 25
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
Major Lazer (feat: Mr Lexx & Santigold) – ‘Hold The Line’
Rage Against The Machine – ‘People Of The Sun’
Bonzai – ‘I Did’
Black Affair – ‘It’s Real’
Pursued By Dogs – ‘Banish The Spiders’
Goldfrapp – ‘Ooh La La’
Proper Micro NV – ‘Dot Dot Dot’
Nosaj Thing – ‘Aquarium’
Ash – ‘Gone The Dream’
Ash – ‘It’s A Trap’
Susie Blue – ‘She’s a Keeper’
The Joy Formidable – ‘A Heavy Abacus’
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless reckless’
Justice – ‘New Lands’
Hour 2:
Janelle Monae – ‘Dirty Computer’
Bantum (feat: Eimear O’Donovan & Owensie) – ‘Roll Pt.II’
Crystal Fighters – ‘In The Summer’
Crystal Fighters – ‘Boomin’ In Your Jeep’
Flying Lotus (feat: Erykah Badu) – ‘See Thru To U’
Talos – ‘Contra’ (Star Slinger Remix)
Talos – ‘Kansas’
Paul Thomas Saunders – ‘In High Heels Burn It Down’
U2 – ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way’ (Beck Remix)
Igloo – ‘Jucier’
Kids See Ghosts – ‘Fire’
Sage Francis – ’16 Years’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Greatness’
School Of Seven Bells – ‘When You Sing’