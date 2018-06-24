Dave Fanning | Matthew Devereux, Aslan, Heatwave Songs and more…
Loads on The Dave Fanning Show this weekend
Matthew Devereux from The Pale talked about nearly 30 years in music
Digital Pioneer Jaron Lanier told us why he thinks social media is destroying society
Simon Maher compiled a playlist for the heatwave
Brian Lloyd looked at the most realistic psychopaths in movies
And Dave had a chat with Christy Dignam and Billy McGuinness from Aslan
You can listen back to the shows or download the podcasts HERE