Dave Fanning | Matthew Devereux, Aslan, Heatwave Songs and more…

Loads on The Dave Fanning Show this weekend

Matthew Devereux from The Pale talked about nearly 30 years in music

Digital Pioneer Jaron Lanier told us why he thinks social media is destroying society

Simon Maher compiled a playlist for the heatwave

Brian Lloyd looked at the most realistic psychopaths in movies

And Dave had a chat with Christy Dignam and Billy McGuinness from Aslan

You can listen back to the shows or download the podcasts HERE