Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!

FOOTBALL – World Cup
Alan Cawley and Eamon Dunphy look ahead to a weekend of World Cup action. The panel discuss Argentina and Brazils performances.
GAA – Football Provincial Finals and Qualifiers Preview
Sean Moran and Brendan Devanney join the panel to look ahead to this weekends Munster, Leinster and Ulsters GAA finals. Cork take on Kerry, Dublin take on Laois and Fermanagh take on Donegal.
RACING – Friday Night Racing
Donn McClean Joins us for Friday night racing – We look back at a busy week in Ascot, the return of flat racing and a look ahead to this weekend’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.
