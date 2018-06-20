Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
FOOTBALL – World Cup
Alan Cawley and Pat Fenlon look back at some of yesterdays matches including Poland – Senegal whilst looking ahead to tonight’s Iran – Spain Group B Game. The panel discuss the use of VAR and Goal line tech in this World Cup.
RUGBY – Australia Vs Ireland 3rd Test
Shane Byrne joins the panel to look ahead to this weekends Third Test in Sydney where Ireland take on Australia at the Allianz Stadium.
RACING – Royal Ascot
Donn McClean chats to the panel about day two at Royal Ascot where Sir Michael Stoute became the all-time leading Royal Ascot trainer.
