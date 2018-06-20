Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, June 20
The White Stripes – ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ (Beck Remix)
Sofi Tukker – ‘Good Time Girl’
Depeche Mode – ‘So Much Love’
James Darkin – ‘Roll The Dice’
Gorillaz – ‘Dirty Harry’
Gorillaz – ‘Humility’
Jamie Adam – ‘Cool Blood’
Thundercat – ‘Bus In These Streets’
Sinkane – ‘Telephone’
BARQ – ‘Sassy Mouth’
Dott – ‘18’
Block Party – ‘Banquet’
Claptone (feat: Kele Okereke) – ‘Cruising (So They Say)’
U2 – ‘Lemon’ (Perfecto Mix)
Hour 2:
U2 – ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way’
Search Party Animal – ‘Sailboat’
Melodica Deathship – ‘Black Ship Coming’
Fantastic Negrito – ‘A Letter To Fear’
Spearhead – ‘Hole In The Bucket’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘All Is Violent All Is Bright’
God Is An Astronaut interview
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Dust & Echoes’
Youngr – ‘Lost In Translation’
Fangclub – ‘Role Models’
Compulsion – ‘Question Time For The Proles’
Rolling Blackouts CF – ‘Mainland’
The Charlatans – ‘Totally Eclipsing’
Tim Burgess – ‘I Believe In The Spirit’