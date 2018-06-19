SIGRID IS COMIN BACK TO DUBLIN!!

The Olympia Theatre | Monday 5th November | Tickets from €28.90 on sale Friday 22nd June at 9am!

MCD Proudly Presents

SIGRID

The Olympia Theatre

Monday 5th November

Tickets from €28.90 inclusive on sale Friday 22nd June at 9am from Ticketmaster

Doors: 7pm

Over 14s | Under 16s accompanied by a parent/guardian

After the enormous success of her sold out Academy show earlier this year, SIGRID is back to play Dublin’s iconic Olympia Theatre on the 5th of November 2018!

Today BBC Sound of 2018 winner and the most exceptional breakout star of the year, Sigrid, announces her biggest UK and Ireland tour to date, including a headline show at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on the 5th of November. The tour goes on sale on Friday 22nd June at 9am.

Sigrid also releases new song ‘Focus (Demo)’, which the Norwegian pop star wrote at 17-years-old. The emotive, delicate and heartbreaking piano ballad hasn’t changed since its inception and was recorded in one take by Sigrid. The visual to accompany the track is an abstract collaboration with Moth Studio, showing physical memories, in the form of colourful shapes that inhabit the human body. ‘Focus’ displays the continued breadth of Sigrid’s talent and songwriting capability, another inimitable track that makes up the Raw EP.

Watch ‘Focus (Demo)

‘Focus (Demo)’ follows the colossal A-List record ‘High Five’, which has already amassed 7M Spotify streams with an accompanying coming-of-age music video that “should be a whole movie – i-D”. Sigrid kicked off festival season with a hugely energetic performance at Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend and Parklife.

The past year has been remarkable for the Norwegian pop sensation. From winning the BBC Sound of 2018, to storming the stage at Coachella and playing on Jimmy Fallon, to moving Helen Mirren on the Graham Norton Show, and reaching the top 10 in the UK charts with A-list single ‘Strangers’. Sigrid now has a global reach of 185M streams and 2M sales with the mood-defining Don’t Kill My Vibe EP and brutally honest ‘Strangers’. The pop star has won over fans in every territory with her incredible live performance, defiant pop songs and non-conformist attitude to femininity.

Sigrid plays Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Monday November 5th 2018

Tickets from €28.90 inclusive on sale Friday 22nd June at 9am from Ticketmaster