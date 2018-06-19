Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight?
SOCCER – World Cup
Mark Langdon joins the panel to recap last night’s England – Tunisia game and look at tonight Russia -Egypt match. Mark gives his views on the matches still to come this week.
⚽
HURLING – Derek McGrath
We hear from Derek McGrath who, last night, stepped down as Waterford hurling manager.
🏐
GOLF – US Open recap
Greg Allen joins Gary to look back at some of the performances at the US Open – who’s leaving Shinnecock with their heads held high and who isn’t.
🏌️♂️
RACING – Royal Ascot
Donn McClean joined us for an update of Royal Ascot. Frankie Dettori took centre stage in Ascots first day today.
🏇