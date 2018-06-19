Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, June 19
HAPPYALONE (pic by Nicolas O’Donnell)
Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’
The Prodigy – ‘Omen’
Bantum (feat: CC Brez & Louise Carroll) – ‘Vodoo Sweat’
Cake – ‘The Distance’
HAPPYALONE – ‘Bodybags’
The Avalanches – ‘Frankie Sinatra’
Ash – ‘Confessions In The Pool’
Friendly Fires – ‘Jump In The pool’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Rolling Blackouts CF – ‘Mainland’
The Go! Team – ‘Rolling Blackouts’
FortuneWest – ‘How Did We Get Here?’
Grandbrothers – ‘bloodflow’
Conor Thornton – ‘Heat’
Hour 2:
Beck – ‘Sexx Laws’
Simple Kid – The Twentysomething’
Balkan Beat Box – ‘Bulgarian Chicks’
Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Purple Heart’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Suicide By Star’
Ships – ‘Round & Round’
U2 – ‘The Ground Beneath Her Feet’
Dott – ‘Self Help’
Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse (feat: Suzanne Vega) – ‘The Man Who Played God’
JyellowL – ‘Medusa’
Fantastic Negrito – ‘Bullshit Anthem’
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’
Niwel Tsumbu & RiZa – ‘Thanks You’