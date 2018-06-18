Represent Ireland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Semi Finals all thanks to Visa

Even though Ireland’s not there this time around, YOU COULD BE as we give you the chance to Win with Visa and 2fm

The world’s gone football mad since last week’s kick off of the 2018 FIFA World Cup!

And even though Ireland’s not there this time around, YOU COULD BE!

That’s right Ireland will be represented in Russia because all thanks to Visa we want to send YOU to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi finals!

Flights …. Four night hotel stay… Pre-match hospitality… and Semi Final Tickets!

All thanks to Visa this unbelievable prize could be yours. For all the details make sure you get over to the Tracy Clifford show each day from one!

RTE Competition terms and conditions apply see here.

You and the person travelling must be over 18 and available to travel on July 8th to 12th

Prize includes the following and is subject to the conditions below –

By entering this FIFA World Cup 2018 Competition’ (the “Competition”) you, and if you are selected as the Winner, the two people who go on the trip, each agree to be bound by these terms and conditions (“Terms”). The Competition is open to legal Republic of Ireland residents who are aged 18 years or over. Employees of RTE, the Tracy Clifford show or VISA and their immediate families (parents, spouse, children, siblings, grandparents and grandchildren) and anyone (including the Promoter’s agents and suppliers) professionally connected with the Competition are not eligible to enter. The Promoter reserves the right to seek verification that an entry was eligible and validate the winning entry to award the Prize under these Terms. If, in the Promoter’s reasonable opinion, a winner is found to be ineligible, the Promoter reserves the right to award their Prize to another entrant and to require the return of any Prize already awarded, at its sole discretion and such winner will be disqualified. There will be 1 winner of the Prize (as defined below). The winner will be selected in accordance with section C below. The Competition opens at 13.00pm (GMT) on 18.06.18 (the “Opening Time”) and the closing time for receipt of entries is at 16:00pm (GMT) on 22.06.18 (the “Closing Time”). For the purposes of this Competition, the period between the Opening Time and the Closing Time for the Draw shall be referred to as the “Competition Period”.

ENTRY

To enter the Competition, entrants must either enter via SMS text or phone IVR competition lines as supplied by the Promoter

8. All entries must be made by the person entering the Competition. Anyone trying to circumvent this rule by using alternative details will be disqualified from this Competition. Bulk entries made from trade, consumer groups or companies will not be accepted. If it becomes apparent that a participant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’ or any other automated means, that person’s entries will be disqualified and any Prize award will be void. Syndicated entries or those made using methods such as a computer macro, script or the use of automated devices or processes are not allowed and all such entries will be disqualified and any Prize won will be null and void.

COMPETITION AND WINNER NOTIFICATION Upon expiry of the Competition Period, a draw will be held (the”Draw”). During the Draw potential winners will be drawn at random using a secure, independently verified computer-based programme under independent supervision. One (1) winner will be selected at random from all eligible Entries to receive the Prize. Incomplete entries and entries which do not satisfy the requirements of these Terms will be disqualified and will not be counted. The Winner’s name, address, telephone number and e-mail address will be supplied to Visa’s ad agency (Bright Blue Day) by the Promoter on the competition close date June 21st 2018. The Winners will be notified of their potential win (subject to verification) by the Promoter via a telephone call and email from the Promoter or Visa’s agent, Bright Blue Day (“Notification”) within 48 hours of them being selected in accordance with clauses 9 and 10. Potential winners will require a valid email address, phone number and be a legal resident of the Republic of Ireland. Entrants who have not won will not receive notification that they have not won. The Winner’s response to the Notification claiming their Prize must be received within 5 days of the date of Notification. The Promoter may send reminder emails and call the Winner during this period in order to get a response to the Notification. The Notification shall be deemed to be received by the Winner on the date and at the time of the initial Notification call being made and e-mail sent. The Winner of the Prize must provide names of the two (2) people to accept the trip. If any Winner:

is not able, for any reason, to accept or claim the Prize;

cannot be contacted at the end of the 5 day Notification period;

does not respond to the Promoter’s request for confirmation of that Winner’s address within 5 days of the Winner confirming acceptance of the Prize.

in respect of the Prize does not respond to the Promoter’s request to complete the form giving the travelers details within 3 days of the Winner confirming acceptance of the Prize;

then the Promoter reserves the right to award the Prize to another entrant (selected in the same way as the original Winner).

Any Winner who is subject to a Football Banning Order which is in force at any time between 1st June 2018 and 15th July 2018 will not be eligible for the Prize and will forfeit their Prize, and the Prize will be awarded to a substitute winner drawn in the same way as the original winner. Any travelling companion chosen by a Winner must also not be subject to a Football Banning Order which is in force at any time between 1st June 2018 and 15th July 2018. The Promoter reserves the right to seek verification of eligibility to enter and receive a Prize under these Terms. If, in the Promoter’s reasonable opinion, a Winner is found to be ineligible for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to disqualify such Winner and award their Prize to another entrant (in accordance with the procedure outlined in this Section C), and to require the return of any Prize already awarded, at its sole discretion. In the event that the Promoter decides (in accordance with these Terms) that the Prize will be awarded to substitute Winner(s), such substitute Winner(s) will receive a Notification Call in accordance with clause 11. The substitute Winner must complete the claim within 5 days of receiving Notification.

PRIZE

There is one Prize for the Competition (“Prize”). The Prize is one (1) trip to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as follows:

The winner will receive a 4 night trip for two (2) people to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Prize consists of the following:

Program Inclusions (2 persons)

4 night Deluxe accommodations with daily breakfast

FIFA Cat 1 Match ticket with Pre-Match hospitality

All scheduled ground transportation

Amenity/Gift items

Group Activity/Tour (4 night program only)

Visa Prepaid product – preloaded card

Visa Event Team support onsite

International flights to/from Russia

Exclusions:

Any meal, event and/or activity outside of the program itinerary

Hotel incidentals (e.g. phone, mini-bar, laundry, etc…)

Any applicable taxes

If you do not have your Fan ID approved by the FIFA World Cup 2018 Authorities you will not be allowed entry to the stadium; this Prize does not allow you or your companion to bypass this rule within the FIFA World Cup 2018. It is the Winners’ responsibility to ensure they and their companion each receive a FAN ID, Visa will supply only the entry code.

The Promoter, Visa or the prize fulfilment provider will accept no responsibility for hotels / tours / transport companies etc. being withdrawn or amended.

LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY

Except for the provisions of clause 23 below, in no event shall the Promoter, RTE, the Tracy Clifford show, Visa, and their respective officers, employees, contractors, agents and associated companies be liable for anything arising out of this Competition and shall not be liable for any loss or damage or costs whatsoever which is suffered or sustained as a result of participation in the Competition or acceptance of the Prize including without limitation to the generality of the foregoing for any indirect, special, incidental, punitive or consequential loss or damages including but not limited to whether occasioned by the act, breach, omission, default or negligence of its personnel. For the avoidance of doubt, such consequential loss shall include without limitation, loss of profits, loss of revenue, loss of use of data, loss of sales, loss of turnover, loss of savings or anticipated savings, loss of investments, loss of or damage to goodwill, loss of or damage to business, interruption to business, loss of or damage to reputation, loss of contracts, loss of, or loss of use of any (i) software or (ii) data, loss of use of any computer or other equipment or plant; cost of capital, losses or liabilities under or in relation to any other contract whether or not foreseeable, arising out of or in connection with this Agreement whether based on contract, tort or any other legal theory, even if the Promoter and/or RTÉ and/or the Tracy Clifford show and/or Visa has been advised of the possibility of such damages and for the purposes of this clause 19, the term “loss” includes a partial loss or reduction in value aswell as a complete or total loss. So far as is permitted by law, the Promoter, RTÉ, the Tracy Clifford show and Visa and their respective officers, employees, contractors, agents and associated companies each exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from: i. any postponement or cancellation of the Competition. In the event of the Prize being unavailable Visa reserves the right to substitute it for one of equal or greater value. Any substitution will be within the entire discretion of Visa. In the event the Winner does not accept the substitution they will forfeit their right to the Prize; and/or ii. any changes to, supply of (including, without limitation, where the Prize does not reach the intended recipient), cancellation of or use of the Prize; and/or iii. any act or default of any third-party supplier; and/or iv. any act or default by a Winner and/or their guest (including, without limitation, not providing Visa with the travel information in the required time frames, failure to obtain a valid FanID, unacceptable travel documents (including, but not limited to passports and travel visas) missed flights and transfers, resulting in the Winner and/or their guest being unable to activate the Prize and/ or any elements of it) which are beyond the Promoter’s reasonable control, including (without limitation) communications failure with regard to any equipment, systems, networks, lines, satellites, servers, computers or providers utilised in any aspect of this Competition, inaccessibility, unavailability or any kind of failure of the internet, any relevant website, mobile phone network, any software, any hardware or any combination thereof.

The Promoter, RTÉ, the Tracy Clifford show and Visa and their respective officers, employees, contractors, agents and associated companies will not be held liable to any participant for any fraud committed by any third party, the performance of any contractual or other obligations of any third parties associated with the Prize nor for any events beyond its control.

The Promoter RTÉ, the Tracy Clifford show and Visa and their respective officers, employees, contractors, agents and associated companies accept no responsibility for entries not received, not delivered, incomplete, indecipherable, or not in accordance with the entry instructions. No responsibility will be accepted for any entries that are delayed or that are unable to be sent due to lack of network coverage, operator error, or for any other reasons beyond its control. Promoter must receive an entry for it to be valid – proof of sending entries will not constitute deemed entry.

22.FIFA is not responsible for the administration of the Competition and is not liable for anything arising out of this Competition or the fulfilment of any prizes.

23.Nothing in these Terms in any way limit the Promoter (or any other person’s or organisation’s) liability at law for (i) fraud, or (ii) death or personal injury caused by its own negligence.

24. Promoter’s decision is final and binding in all matters relating to the Competition.

25.The Promoter reserves (in its sole discretion and so far as is legally permissible) the right to verify, using all reasonable means available to it, whether an entrant is eligible and/or whether a winning entry is valid. If there is any reason to believe that there has been a breach of these Terms or of the spirit of the Competition, the Promoter may, at its sole discretion, refuse to accept an entry and, if necessary, re-allocate any Prize won in accordance with the procedure outlined at Section C.

Participants hereby represent and warrant that each entry they submit to the Competition complies with these Terms, and: (a) is their original work; (b) has not previously been submitted in any competition or other Competition and has not won an award or prize of any kind; (c) does not contain any use of the names, likenesses, photographs, or other identifying elements, in whole or in part, of any person, living, or dead without permission (proof of which must be provided to Visa upon request); (d) does not include trademarks, logos, or copyright protected material which belongs to third parties without permission from the owner (including, but not limited to, company names, music, photographs, motion picture or television programme clips or audio tracks, works of art, or images published on or in websites, television, movies, or other media); (e) is not subject to any third party agreements, and the Promoter will not be required to pay or incur any sums to any person or entity as a result of its use (as set out in these Terms) or the exploitation of the idea or video or rights therein; (f) does not defame, misrepresent, or contain disparaging remarks or any other content which could adversely affect the name, reputation or goodwill of the Promoter or any other individuals and/or entities, the determination of which shall remain in the sole discretion of Visa; (g) does not contain pornographic or sexual content, hateful or content of any kind (including racism, sexism, etc.), content which promotes violence or harm to another living creature or any other offensive, obscene or inappropriate content, the determination of which shall remain in the sole discretion of the Promoter; (h) does not include threats of any kind or that intimidate, harass, or bully anyone, or invade the privacy of any person, the determination of which shall remain in the sole discretion of the Promoter; (i) does not violate any applicable local state, provincial, national or international law (including without limitation any data protection laws or privacy laws) or include any content that would encourage or provide instructions for a criminal offence; (j) does not feature, refer to, or mention any brands competing with the Promoter; (k) does not contain any known virus, trojan horse, worm, trapdoor or similar software that may in any way infect or affect any of the Promoter’s hardware or software systems; and (l) complies with any content guidelines made available by the Promoter in relation to the Competition. The Winner, by accepting his/her Prize, consents to the Promoter (in its sole discretion) publishing his/her (and the guest’s) name, county, photograph and any statements made by or attributed to him/her in relation to the Prize or Competition on the Visa Irelandwebsite and in any print, Instagram, Twitter @Visa_IE, Visa Facebook page, point of sale or other public relations materials related to the Competition for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional remuneration. The Promoter may require the Winner (and the Winner’s guest) to provide this consent in writing to the Promoter prior to receiving their Prize. Participants will retain copyright in their entries to the extent if any their entry is, or contains, a copyright work but by entering the Competition hereby grant the Promoter, RTE, the Tracy Clifford show and Visa and their respective agents an irrevocable, worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual license to edit, alter, store, publish, sub-license and use each Entry, or any part(s) thereof, in any media (including without limitation on the Website, on www.visa.ie, in media belonging to third parties or otherwise) for Competitional, publicity and commercial purposes and/or to exploit or adapt any of the ideas contained within it, regardless of whether or not the entry wins the Prize (although nothing in these Terms or otherwise obliges the Promoter, RTÉ and/or Visa to use such materials in any way), in each case without any obligation on the Promoter, RTÉ and/or the Tracy Clifford show and/or Visa (or other entity) to give any payment or acknowledgement to the participant. This licence is granted on an exclusive basis: by entering, the participant confirms they have not granted any rights in any element(s) of their entry to any third party and will not do so. Participants also hereby irrevocably and unconditionally waive any and all moral and similar rights vesting in their entries and undertake to execute all such documents as are reasonably required by the Promoter, RTÉ and/or Visa to perfect or confirm the rights granted in these Terms. The name and county of the Winner may be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to ‘RTE and the Tracy Clifford show with Visa IE ‘FIFA World Cup 2018 Competition’, Bright Blue Day, Parkway House, 26 Avenue Road, Bournemouth, BH2 5SL. The Promoter reserves the right to terminate or temporarily suspend this Competition in the event of technical or other difficulties that might compromise its integrity but will always endeavour to minimise the effect on participants. In administering this Competition, the Promoter may collect personal information from entrants. The Promoter will comply with its obligations under applicable data protection laws and other applicable data privacy laws and it will only use entrants’ information for the purposes of the administration of this Competition, it being acknowledged that the Promoter will be entitled to supply the Winner’s name, address, telephone number and e-mail address to Visa’s ad agency (Bright Blue Day) by the Promoter In the event of unforeseen circumstances outside its reasonable control, and where circumstances make this unavoidable, the Promoter reserves the right to modify these terms prior to the Closing Time. This Competition, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the law of the Republic of Ireland and entrants irrevocably agree that the courts of the Republic of Ireland shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Competition.

The Promoter is: RTE Commercial Enterprises Limited, Donnybrook, Dublin 4.