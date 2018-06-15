Home
Queer Eyes’ Bobby Berk checks in!
Adam Hogan
Fab 1 of the Fab 5, Bobby Berk checks in to chat with Eoghan about the second season of the Netflix Show.
Unfortunately Eoghan couldn’t make it so Adam joined Bobby to chat and try to hold his fangirl in.