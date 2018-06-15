The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene | Kenny Cunningham
With #WorldCup in full swing it’s only Former Republic of Ireland skipper Kenny Cunningham in studio…
Kenny Cunningham popped in to studio to chat World Cup and Forgotten memorabilia with Nicky & Jenny ahead of Fathers day this weekend.
Kenny will be opening the Father’s Day ‘World of Sport’ Event at Jervis Shopping Centre on Saturday 16 June 12.30-5.00pm. Bring Dad along to get his photo taken with Irish Football Legend along with great food and lots more entertainment.
The ledge Kenny Cunningham is live with @NickyByrne & @djjennygreene chatting #WorldCup & a whole lot more!https://t.co/RMWXOymAeW
— RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) June 15, 2018