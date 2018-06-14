Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, June 14
Bad Sounds – ‘Evil Powers’
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’
Cypress Hill – ‘Insane In The Brain’
AE Mak – ‘Glow’
Buck 65 – ‘Zombie Delight’
Inner City Radio – ‘So Many Things’
Hilary Woods – ‘Inhaler’
Foals – ‘Inhaler’
Sack – ‘Climb Mine Powerhouse’
Pillow Queens – ‘Puppets’
Moby – ‘Like A Motherless Child’
Vicktor Taiwo – ‘Letters I Wrote’
Little Dragon – ‘Shuffle A Dream’
Jorja Smith – ‘Goodbyes’
Black Moth Super Rainbow – ‘Black Lemonade’
Hour 2:
Brian Deady – ‘I Can’t Go For That’ (Doo Wop Version)
HAPPYALONE – ‘Ur Eyes’
Everything Is Recorded (feat: Giggs) – ‘Wet Looking Road’
Pearl Jam – ‘Spin The Black Circle’
Deep Vally – ‘Teenage Queen’
Vulpynes – ‘Sublingual’
Algiers live at the Antigel festival:
‘Black Eunuch’
‘Underside Of Power’
Tebi Rex – ‘Men Are Trash’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1’
Cat Turner – ‘Calm Down’
Claptone (feat: Nathan Nicholson) – ‘Under The Moon’
Wastefellow – ‘Enfold You’
Suede – ‘The Invisibles’