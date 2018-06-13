2FM IS PROUD TO SUPPORT NEW IRISH TALENT

We have teamed up with BIMM, the largest and leading provider of music education in Europe to offer one of you a scholarship in Music and Audio production .

This brand new Diploma offers one student a year long course in the basics of music and audio production opening a world of opportunity in careers from recording to live events and broadcasting!

The new course, which is ideal for those of you with no experience of the industry begins in September this year.

For all you need to know visit BIMM.ie and for applications go to info@bimm.ie

Applications must be in by August 24th.

More to follow…