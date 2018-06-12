Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
WORLD CUP – Spains Sacking.
John Carlin, Journalist and Spanish Football Expert, joined us to talk about the Spanish team revelations today. Julen Lopetegui has been sacked after he takes a job at Real Madrid, just two days before Spain’s opening World Cup game against Portugal
⚽
FOOTBALL – Damien Delaney on his move to Cork City.
We Heard from Damien Delaney speaking about his decision to leave Crystal Palace, after six seasons, and move back to his boyhood club, Cork City.
⚽
GOLF – US Open Quiz.
Greg Allen takes on Reigning champion Doug Ferguson in our US Open Quiz. Can Doug hold his Golf King belt?
🏌️♂️
GAA – Were Donegal Press Banned from Fermanagh GAA Media Event?
Christy McNulty, Sports Writer based in Donegal, spoke to us after accusations against Fermanagh GAA banning Donegal media from their press event ahead of the Ulster final have been denied.
🏐