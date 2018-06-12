Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, June 12

Skepta – ‘Pure Water’

Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)

Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’

Rage Against The Machine – ‘Guerrilla Radio’

Claptone (feat: Kele Okereke) – ‘Cruising (So They Say)’

Nanu Nanu – Pocket Of Gold’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Charlie Brown’

Republic Of Loose – ‘Break’

Mik Pyro – ‘Very Strange’

Hvmmingbyrd – ‘Papillon’

Tricky – ‘Pumpkin’

Paul Alwright – ‘Giants’

Hilary Woods – ‘Take Him In’

Ashley MacIsaac (feat: Mary Jane Lamond) – ‘Sleepy Maggie’

Hour 2:

Ash – ‘Oh Yeah’

Ash – ‘Somersault’

Deap Vally – ‘Royal Jelly’

Sister Ghost – ‘Wreckless’

Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies – ‘Kicking Against The Pricks’

The National – ‘Mistaken For Strangers’

We Cut Corners – ‘The Specialist’

Jorja Smith – ‘Lifeboats’

IBEYI – ‘Stranger / Lover’ (Mura Masa Remix)

Melodica Deathship (feat: Sinead Pearce) –

Anna Calvi – ‘Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy’

Aine Cahill – ‘Red Hill Mining Town’

Birds Of Olympus – ‘Lights Out’

David Holmes (feat: BP Fallon) – ‘Henry McCullough’