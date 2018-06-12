Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, June 12
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Rage Against The Machine – ‘Guerrilla Radio’
Claptone (feat: Kele Okereke) – ‘Cruising (So They Say)’
Nanu Nanu – Pocket Of Gold’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Charlie Brown’
Republic Of Loose – ‘Break’
Mik Pyro – ‘Very Strange’
Hvmmingbyrd – ‘Papillon’
Tricky – ‘Pumpkin’
Paul Alwright – ‘Giants’
Hilary Woods – ‘Take Him In’
Ashley MacIsaac (feat: Mary Jane Lamond) – ‘Sleepy Maggie’
Hour 2:
Ash – ‘Oh Yeah’
Ash – ‘Somersault’
Deap Vally – ‘Royal Jelly’
Sister Ghost – ‘Wreckless’
Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies – ‘Kicking Against The Pricks’
The National – ‘Mistaken For Strangers’
We Cut Corners – ‘The Specialist’
Jorja Smith – ‘Lifeboats’
IBEYI – ‘Stranger / Lover’ (Mura Masa Remix)
Melodica Deathship (feat: Sinead Pearce) –
Anna Calvi – ‘Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy’
Aine Cahill – ‘Red Hill Mining Town’
Birds Of Olympus – ‘Lights Out’
David Holmes (feat: BP Fallon) – ‘Henry McCullough’