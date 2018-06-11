NICKI MINAJ & FUTURE ANNOUNCE CO-HEADLINING ‘NICKIHNDRXX’ TOUR

Tickets On Sale this Friday 15 June!

Global hip-hop icons Nicki Minaj and Future announce they’ll be hitting the road together for the first time on their NickiHndrxx tour today, stopping off at Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday 15 March 2019 .

I can’t wait to see you all on the NICKIHNDRXX TOUR with @1future! 🔥🔥🔥 Presale starts 6/12 at 10am local time. Public on sale 6/15

Get more info here: https://t.co/1EypbqkaxN pic.twitter.com/VQ4qQUGLC6 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2018

WIN THE FIRST PAIR OF TICKETS RIGHT NOW! 👀👇

The NickiHndrxx tour will be a can’t miss outing for fans of the hitmakers who dominate the modern hip-hop and mainstream charts. The multi-award winning artists are also known for their high energy performances of their chart-topping hits. Together, they are bound to bring the heat to the stage for an unforgettable night on this massive joint tour. The extensive outing will touch down in 50 cities across North America (produced by Live Nation) and Europe.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 15th at 10am.

Additionally, Live Nation, Artist Merch, and ZEDGE pre-sales will begin at 10am on Thursday June 14th until 10pm.

Upholding an unbreakable hot streak, Future just executive produced and curated the Superfly Official Soundtrack Album in addition to co-producing the film. The Atlanta hip-hop luminary and trendsetter is readying more new music for release very soon.

Minaj is set to release her anxiously awaited fourth full-length studio album “Queen” on August 10th.

Tickets cost from €66.50 including booking and facility fees.