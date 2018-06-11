Dan’s Playlist – Monday, June 11
The Alternative (with Dan Hegarty) – Monday, June 11:
Moby – ‘Find My Baby’
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin Remix)
Wyvern Lingo – ‘Crawl’ (Peter Vogelaar Remix)
Delorean – ‘Come Wander’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Stand Inside Your Love’
Villagers – ‘A Trick Of The Light’
Fontaines DC – ‘Boiys In The Better Land’ (Session)
Fontaines DC interview
Fontaines DC – ‘My Childhood I’m Going |To Be Big’ (Session)
Girl band – ‘Lawman’
Hour 2:
The Strokes – ‘You Only Live Once’
Hilary Woods – ‘Black Rainbow’
Jeff Buckley – ‘So Real’
Ten Tonnes – ‘Lay It On Me’
The Clockworks – ‘You Are The Problem’
Gorillaz – ‘Clint Eastwood’
Gorillaz – ‘Sorcererz’
Jorja Smith – ‘Feb 3rd’
Speech Debelle – ‘Better Days’
EMBRZ (feat: Harvie) – ‘Close 2 U’ (Leon Lour Remix)
God Is An Astronaut –‘Remembrance’
God Is An Astronaut –‘Mortal Coil’
Claptone (feat: Zola Blood) – Birdsong’
The Japanese Popstars – ‘Let Go’
Replicants – ‘What Control’