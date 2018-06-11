Dan’s Playlist – Monday, June 11

The Alternative (with Dan Hegarty) – Monday, June 11:

Moby – ‘Find My Baby’

Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin Remix)

Wyvern Lingo – ‘Crawl’ (Peter Vogelaar Remix)

Delorean – ‘Come Wander’

Liers – ‘Universal Female’

The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Stand Inside Your Love’

Villagers – ‘A Trick Of The Light’

Fontaines DC – ‘Boiys In The Better Land’ (Session)

Fontaines DC interview

Fontaines DC – ‘My Childhood I’m Going |To Be Big’ (Session)

Girl band – ‘Lawman’

Hour 2:

The Strokes – ‘You Only Live Once’

Hilary Woods – ‘Black Rainbow’

Jeff Buckley – ‘So Real’

Ten Tonnes – ‘Lay It On Me’

The Clockworks – ‘You Are The Problem’

Gorillaz – ‘Clint Eastwood’

Gorillaz – ‘Sorcererz’

Jorja Smith – ‘Feb 3rd’

Speech Debelle – ‘Better Days’

EMBRZ (feat: Harvie) – ‘Close 2 U’ (Leon Lour Remix)

God Is An Astronaut –‘Remembrance’

God Is An Astronaut –‘Mortal Coil’

Claptone (feat: Zola Blood) – Birdsong’

The Japanese Popstars – ‘Let Go’

Replicants – ‘What Control’