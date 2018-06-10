Sound of the Nation

Dave Fanning | This weekend; Sting, David McWilliams and The National

Dave Fanning | This weekend; Sting, David McWilliams and The National

Loads on the Dave Fanning Show this weekend

Sting was in studio talking about everything from his childhood, to fronting The Police and his latest musical

Tech Editor with the Independent; Adrian Weckler asked if Tech is serious about tackling phone addiction

David McWilliams on the rise and rise of China

 Scott Devendorf from The National told Dave about how the band makes it work 

And from Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction to Maverick’s Aviators we found out how movies have influenced fashion 

All this and much more – you can listen back to the show or download the podcasts HERE

 