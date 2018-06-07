RTÉ 2FM announced as official radio partners for HWCH 2018

RTÉ 2FM have just been announced as the official radio partners for HWCH 2018…

Ireland’s annual music showcase and conference kicks off this September on Thursday 27th, Friday 28th and Saturday 29th September.

Some of last year’s big successes to progress from the festival include acts such as Soulé, Roe, Bitch Falcon and David Keenan who played at Eurosonic in January / Fontaines, Æ Mak, Jafarais Lilla Vargen and Jealous of the Birds who showcased at The Great Escape / Paddy Hanna and Le Boom who recently graced the Primavera Pro stage in Barcelona.