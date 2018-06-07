Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, JUne 7

Jungle – ‘Happy Man’

Otherkin – ‘Come On Hello’

Rews – ‘Your Tears’

The Frames – ‘God Bless Mom’

Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)

Gorillaz – ‘Sorcererz’

Gorilllaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’

Baba Stiltz – ‘Maze’

DBFC – ‘Autonomic’

AE Mak – ‘I Walk’ (Phare Remix)

Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’

Therapy? – ‘Callow’

Therapy? – ‘Screamager’

Fangclub – ‘Knife’

Fangclub – ‘Loner’

Kurt Vile – ‘Pretty Pimpin’

Hour 2:

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – ‘(Baby) Hold Me Tight’

Christine & The Queens – ‘Science Fiction’

Christine & The Queens – ‘Girlfriend’

Prince – ‘Gold’

Public Service Broadcasting – ‘People Will Always Need Coal’

Chromatics – ‘Into The Black’

Heroes In Hiding – ‘Hymn 2 (Landless)’

Artmagic – ‘The Song Of Other England’

Aiming For Enrike live at the Sonic Visions festival:

‘Front Runner’

‘Newspeak’

Search Party Animal – ‘Enemies’

Talos – ‘Kansas’