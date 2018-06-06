Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, June 6

Le Galaxie – ‘L.I.E.’

Garbage – ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’

Everything Is Recorded (feat: Giggs) – ‘Wet Looking Road’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Charlie Brown’

Regurgitator – ‘I Like Your Old Stuff Better Than Your New Stuff’

The Beths – ‘Future Hates Me’

Liers – ‘Universal Female’

Veruca Salt – ‘Seether’

Sub Motion – ‘Gun In Your Pocket’

Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’

Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’

Gorillaz – ‘Humanity’

Baloji – ‘L’Hiver Indien’

Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’

Hour 2:

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Do You Love Me?’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Dig Lazarus Dig’

Go March – ‘Come On Momentum’

The Felonies – ‘Berlin Blues’

Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Thirsty European’

Justice – ‘Phantom’

Christine & The Queens – ‘Here’

Christine & The Queens interview (2016)

Christine & The Queens – ‘Tilted’

HAPPYALONE – ‘Bodybags’

DJ Shadow – ‘Mutual Slump’

Prince & 3rdeyegirl – ‘Plectrumelectrum’

The Altered Hours – ‘Silver Leather’