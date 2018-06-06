Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, June 6
Le Galaxie – ‘L.I.E.’
Garbage – ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’
Everything Is Recorded (feat: Giggs) – ‘Wet Looking Road’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Charlie Brown’
Regurgitator – ‘I Like Your Old Stuff Better Than Your New Stuff’
The Beths – ‘Future Hates Me’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Veruca Salt – ‘Seether’
Sub Motion – ‘Gun In Your Pocket’
Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Gorillaz – ‘Humanity’
Baloji – ‘L’Hiver Indien’
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’
Hour 2:
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Do You Love Me?’
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Dig Lazarus Dig’
Go March – ‘Come On Momentum’
The Felonies – ‘Berlin Blues’
Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Thirsty European’
Justice – ‘Phantom’
Christine & The Queens – ‘Here’
Christine & The Queens interview (2016)
Christine & The Queens – ‘Tilted’
HAPPYALONE – ‘Bodybags’
DJ Shadow – ‘Mutual Slump’
Prince & 3rdeyegirl – ‘Plectrumelectrum’
The Altered Hours – ‘Silver Leather’