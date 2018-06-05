Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, June 5

DJ Shadow (feat: Run The Jewels) – ‘Nobody Speak’

Superorganism – ‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’

U2 – ‘Lights Of Home’ (Free Yourself / Beck Remix)

Santigold – ‘Lights Out’

Exploding Eyes – ‘We Need Love’

PJ Harvey – ‘Big Exit’

Moon Duo – ‘Creepin’

BICEP – ‘Just’

Will De Burca – ‘Trip Inside’

Brass Phantoms – ‘Disciples’ (Session)

Fangclub – ‘Knife’

Fangclub interview

Fangclub – ‘’Heart-Shaped Box’ (Live from Studio 8)

Hour 2:

LCD Soundsystem – ‘I Can Change’

BlackboxRed – ‘Julie’

Femme – ‘Gold’ (Bon Voyage Remix)

Christine & The Queens – ‘Paradis Perdus’

Whenyoung – ‘Heaven On Earth’

Beth Orton & The Chemical Brothers – ‘I Never Asked To Be Your Mountain’

The Chemical Brothers (feat: Beth Orton) – ‘Alive Alone’

Phare – ‘Safer Place’

Sage Francis – ‘Personal Journalist’

Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Purple Heart’

Brass Phantoms – ‘This Must Be The Place’ (Session)

David Byrne – ‘It’s Not Dark Up Here’

Perculator – ‘Binkle’