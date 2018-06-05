2FM’S PLAY THE PICNIC IS BACK!

RTÉ 2FM is once again teaming up with the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation for this year’s Play The Picnic now in its fifth year

The exciting competition will see 10 of Ireland’s best up-and-coming acts win a coveted live set at the country’s biggest music and arts festival, Electric Picnic .

Bands, solo artists, singer-songwriters, DJs, rappers, hip-hop artists, you name it… acts of all musical persuasions will be invited to submit a track that the y think will bag the m a spot on the Play the Picnic Stage at this year’s Electric Picnic .

Entrants should email a link to the ir track to play the picnic @rte.ie (e.g. Soundcloud, WeTransfer, Mixcloud). Please do not send MP3 or other audio format files as the y will not be counted as entries. One entry per act. Closing date for entries is Friday 22 June 2018 .

After being whittled down to a list of 30 by an expert judging panel, the public will be invited to vote for the ir favourites – and by voting be in with a chance of winning tickets to this year’s Electirc Picnic Festival . The 10 highest-ranking acts, as chosen by the public in a text vote will the n be added to the bill at the Play the Picnic Stage at Electric Picnic .

But that’s not all…

In addition, the act from the final ten with the highest number of votes overall will play at one of Electric Picnic ’s larger stages, The Cosby Stage, granting the m even more exposure to Picknickers. The y will also win a masterclass with Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn on how to get festival bookings for your band; a masterclass with 2fm on how to go about approaching radio stations and obtaining airplay; a studio session with some of Ireland’s top sound engineers at 2fm’s state-of- the -art studios; and have the ir song broadcast to the nation on 2fm.

Full Terms:

The Play the Picnic Competition is run in conjunction with Festival Republic, Jack & Jill and RTÉ 2fm.

The Competition is open to residents of the Republic of Ireland aged 18 or over only excluding employees of the Promoter, their families, agents and anyone else connected with the promotion. No purchase necessary. The Competition is open to all acts.

For instructions on how to enter please follow the instructions on the 2fm website. The Promoter cannot be held liable for system failures at the handling house or on the Competition website. The Promoter and its agents accept no responsibility for difficulties experienced submitting an entry into this Competition.

To be eligible the act must be available to perform at Electric Picnic 2018. The Promoter reserves the right to adjust the entry period if deemed necessary and will post any changes on the 2fm website.

All acts with a track submitted during this time will be eligible. A shortlist will be chosen by a panel of judges and where set out by The Promoter or its agents or partners by public voting. The decision of the judges and the Promoters are final. It is accepted by entrants that no correspondence or discussion will be entered into in relation to decisions made during the course of the Competition.

Only one entry is allowed per act.

Entrants confirm that they own all the rights in relation to any lyrics, melodies or any other material submitted for entry. The Promoter cannot be held liable by any third parties for any copyright breaches on any material it receives or on the part of any entrant.

Judges from RTÉ 2fm will listen to and read or examine where appropriate each submission and will select which, in their opinion, are the acts to progress to the shortlist of the competition. This shortlist of entrants will be posted on the 2fm website on the 29 th June 2018. Judges’ decisions are final and it is fully accepted by all entrants that no correspondence or discussion will be entered into.

Voting for the final ten will be via text and judging panel and will be on a 50/50 basis. Decisions in relation to this are entirely at the discretion of the judges and all decisions are final. No correspondence or discussions will be entered into with anyone.

Voting will be open from July 13th to 27t h the final ten acts from the shortlist will be decided using the 50/50 combination of Judges votes and public voting.

The final 10 and overall competition winner will be announced on July 27th.

Prize details. All final ten acts will get to play the Play the Picnic tent at Electric Picnic. The overall winner will get to play the Play the Picnic tent and also get to play the Cosby Stage at Electric Picnic. The overall winner will also receive a full day studio session at RTE’s state of the art recording studio.

The overall winner will be announced in accordance with the Terms & Conditions.

By entering, you are giving permission for your track, photo and brief biography to be posted on the competition website for voting purposes. For as long as you remain in the Competition, and particularly in the event that your act is selected as the winner, you agree to allow the Promoter to use part or all of your performance or performances and interview clips on-air on RTÉ 2fm and rte/2fm.ie and Jack & Jill and Electric Picnic websites and social media.

Entrants agree, if required, to take part in publicity accompanying, or resulting from, this Competition. Allten shortlisted acts will be responsible for their own transport to and from the RTE studios and to Electric Picnic.

By participating, those entering the Competition agree that the Promoter will not be liable for any liability, loss, damage, costs, expenses or injury of any kind to the entrant or any other person or entity caused by, or resulting directly or indirectly from, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize or any element of the prize or participation in the Competition.

The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative. The promoter reserves the right to amend, substitute or withdraw this promotion in whole or in part at any time during the Competition period in the event of any unforeseen circumstances outside its reasonable control with no liability to any entrants, the Competition-winner or any third party. The promoter also reserves the right to award an alternative prize of equal or greater value, should the advertised prize become unavailable for any reason. The decision of the promoter in all matters is final and no correspondence will be entered into. By entering this promotion all participants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by the Terms & Conditions. All entry instructions form part of the Terms & Conditions.

The Promoter reserves the right to vary the Terms & Conditions of and/or to withdraw, amend, suspend, terminate or cancel this Competition at any time without notice. Neither the promoter nor any of its associated or affiliated companies shall be liable to any person for any variation, withdrawal, amendment, suspension, termination, cancellation, limitation, restriction or delay affecting this Competition or participation therein.