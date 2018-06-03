Dave Fanning | Celebrity tweets gone wrong, Nick Cave and Hollywood Dynasties…

On the show today….

The revival of ‘Roseanne’ was axed this week after the star of the show Roseanne Barr posted a series of racist tweets. Sean Cannon Early, Digital Creative Director at Teneo PSG, talks to Dave about some of the infamous celebrity tweets that have gone terribly wrong.

Eoin Sweeney filled us in on some of the more unusual and bizarre news stories from the week.

We took a little look back today as Dave replayed some clips from 1998 when he interviewed the infamous Nick Cave.

Brian Reddin told Dave about some of the great Hollywood Dynasties… the Douglas family, Houstons, Eastwoods and many more.

You can listen back to the show or download the Podcasts HERE