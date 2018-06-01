Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
HURLING – Championship Weekend Preview
Larry O’Gorman, All Ireland winner with Wexford, joins Hugh and Alan to preview this weekend’s Championship games between Wexford v Galway, Cork v Limerick, Dublin v Offaly and Waterford v Tipperary.
RACING – Epsom Festival
With the Espom Festival underway Rupert Bell and Donn McClean join Hugh to talk about Aidan O’Brien winning a seventh Oaks and Saxon Warrior’s prospects in tomorrow’s Derby.
SOCCER – Will Pochettino replace Zizou?
Eamon Dunphy joins the panel to discuss who will replace Zidane, Gareth Bale’s potential move back to Tottenham Hotspur, and Roman Abramovich’s relationship with the UK Home Office.
