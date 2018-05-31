Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
RUGBY – Carbery to Munster confirmed
Hugh is joined by Donal Lenihan and James Downey to talk about a big transfer day in Irish rugby – we hear from Joe Schmidt and Joey Carbery speaking to Michael Corcoran about Joey’s move to Munster.
🏉
SOCCER – Zizou leaves Real Madrid // John O’Shea tribute
Former Republic of Ireland manager, Brian Kerr, joins Hugh to speak about Zinedine Zidane who has left Real Madrid after winning another Champions League title with them. Brian also speaks about John O’Shea ahead of his final Ireland outing, and reflects the U-16 European Championship winning side that O’Shea was part of and Kerr managed.
⚽
GOLF – Italian Open update
Gary Murphy joins us live from Lake Garda with an update on the Italian Open.
🏌️♂️
EYE ON AMERICA – NBA Finals Start Tonight
Jeff Shepard joins us live from America ahead of tonight’s NBA Finals between Cavs and Warriors. Plus, who is the greatest of all, LeBron James or Michael Jordan? And the ‘burner Twitter account’ controversy involving Philadelphia 76s president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo
🏈