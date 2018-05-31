Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, May 31
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin’ Remix)
Simple Kid – ‘The Average Man’
Yonaka – ‘F.W.T.B.’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Hole – Celebrity Skin’
Brand New Friend – ‘Seatbelts For Aeroplanes’
Justice – ‘Stop’
Cowboy X – ‘Analogue Droids’
Gorillaz – ‘Humanity’
Join Me In The Pines – ‘Two To Fall In Love’
Dave Geraghty interview
Bell X1 – ‘Starlings Over Brighton Pier’
Heroes In Hiding – ‘Hymn 3 (Endless)’
Hour 2:
Beck – ‘Que Onda Guero’ (Islands Remix)
Sofi Tukker – ‘Awoo’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Wolfstooth’
Sub Motion – ‘Gun In Your Pocket’
Shane MacGowan & The Popes – ‘That Woman’s Got Me Drinking’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Trip The Switch’
Robocobra Quartet – ‘Short Stretch Of A Day’
Gorillaz – ‘Lake Zurich’
Chvrches – ‘God’s Plan’
Editors live at Les Docks:
‘Magazine’
Papillon’
Halo Maud – ‘Fred’
Microdisney – ‘Goodbye It 1987’
Band Of Clouds – ‘I Rise / and I Dance’ (Angel of Mayfield mix)