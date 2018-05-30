Sound of the Nation

Grimes teams up with K-Pop group, Loona on new track

Grimes teams up with K-Pop group, Loona on new track

South Korean Pop continues to dominate…

Grimes has teamed up with K-Pop group Loona on a new track LOVE 4 EVA. The song is set to appear on Loona’s new album Beauty & The Beat, which does not yet have a release date.

 