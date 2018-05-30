Grimes teams up with K-Pop group, Loona on new track

💕 이달의 소녀 yyxy의 [beauty&thebeat] 공개😆 음원사이트에서 전 곡을 듣고 “love4eva (feat. Grimes)” 뮤비까지 확인하세요😍 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [beauty&thebeat] by LOOΠΔ/yyxy han been released😆 Please listen all the songs from the album and watch the music video for "love4eva (feat. Grimes)" on LOOΠΔ Youtube channel😍 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ▶www.youtube.com/loonatheworld ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #LOONA #이브 #츄 #고원 #OliviaHye #Yves #Chuu #GoWon #올리비아혜 #beautyandthebeat

A post shared by Official LOOΠΔ Instagram (@loonatheworld) on May 30, 2018 at 2:00am PDT