Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
GAA – Munster Championship Preview
Tomas O’Se joins previews the weekends GAA and the young debuts coming into the Kerry team ahead of their match against Clare on Sunday.
🏐
FOOTBALL – Euro Football
We get European football news from Mark Langdon including Raheem Sterlings controversial gun tattoo and Sky news’ misreporting of the facts behind it.
⚽
ATHLETICS – Natalya Coyle
The amazing Natalya Coyle joins us after she earned a historic silver medal at World Cup 4 in Bulgaira.
🏃♂️
UFC – Conor McGregor catch-up
Sean Sheehan updates us on the ongoing case after smashing a bus window, about the possibility of a McGregor Khabib fight and who to watch elsewhere.
🥊