Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, May 30
The Black Keys – ‘Lonely Boy’
BARQ – ‘Sassy Mouth’
Kendrick Lamar (feat: U2) – ‘XXX’
U2 – ‘Bullet The Blue Sky’ (Jacknife Lee Remix)
Rejjie Snow – ‘Greatness’
Band Of Horses – ‘Islands On The Coast’
Ash – ‘Somersault’
Chvrches – ‘The Mother We Share’
Chvrches – ‘Wonderland’
Le Boom – ‘Coma’ (Late Night Edit)
Nirvana – ‘In Bloom’
Thumper – ‘AFL’
TVAM – ‘Psychic Data’
Hour 2:
FKA Twigs – ‘In Time’
Goldfrapp (feat: Dave Gahan) – ‘Ocean’
Fia Moon – ‘The Fall’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Silver Trembling Hands’
Robocobra Quartet – ‘Blue Sky Sinking’
Inhaler – ‘I Want You’
The Hot Sprockets – ‘Soul Brothers’
The Hot Sprockets interview (For The Record)
The Hot Sprockets – ‘Heavy On My Mind’
The Hot Sprockets – ‘El Toro’
The White Stripes – ‘Black Math’
Heroes In Hiding – ‘Hymn 2 (Landless)’
Halo Maud – ‘Baptism’
Bjork – ‘Headphones’
Embrz – ‘Close 2 U’ (Leon Lour Remix)