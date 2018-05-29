Snow Patrol announce massive tour

Snow Patrol have announced a massive tour stopping off in Dublin and Belfast…

Snow Patrol will be coming to the HE SSE Arena, Belfast December the 7th and 3Arena, Dublin December the 11th. Tickets go on sale Friday the 8th of June at 9am…

Snow Patrol U.K and Ireland Tour Dates

Dec 5 /// Newcastle, England /// Metro Radio Arena

Dec 7 /// Belfast, Northern Ireland /// The SSE Arena

Dec 11 /// Dublin, Ireland /// 3Arena

Jan 25 /// Birmingham, England /// Birmingham Arena

Jan 26 /// London, England /// O2 Arena

Jan 29 /// Leeds, England /// First Direct Arena

Jan 30 /// Manchester, England /// Manchester Arena

Jan 31 /// Glasgow, England /// The SSE Hydro