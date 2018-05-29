Snow Patrol announce massive tour
Snow Patrol have announced a massive tour stopping off in Dublin and Belfast…
Snow Patrol will be coming to the HE SSE Arena, Belfast December the 7th and 3Arena, Dublin December the 11th. Tickets go on sale Friday the 8th of June at 9am…
Snow Patrol U.K and Ireland Tour Dates
Dec 5 /// Newcastle, England /// Metro Radio Arena
Dec 7 /// Belfast, Northern Ireland /// The SSE Arena
Dec 11 /// Dublin, Ireland /// 3Arena
Jan 25 /// Birmingham, England /// Birmingham Arena
Jan 26 /// London, England /// O2 Arena
Jan 29 /// Leeds, England /// First Direct Arena
Jan 30 /// Manchester, England /// Manchester Arena
Jan 31 /// Glasgow, England /// The SSE Hydro