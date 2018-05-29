Snoop Dogg broke the world record for biggest gin and juice

The legend Snoop Dogg has officially broken the Guinness World Record for crafting the largest ever glass of gin and juice…

During a set he played tribute to his 1994 hit named after the cocktail. Friends Warren G and celeb chef Michael Voltaggio helped him put the drink together on stage.

The glass was five feet tall and three feet wide, the juice donated by Whole Foods the drink required 180 handles of Hendricks gin and all together came to 550 litters of cocktail.

Gin and juice world record. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:09am PDT