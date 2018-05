Mr. Kian Egan was in studio today…

We had a mini Westlife reunion in studio this morning! Kian was in to chat about Coca Cola Clean Coasts Week which runs from the 1st to the 10th of June.

Himself and Nicky had a bit of a catch-up and even played a quiz of ‘You’d Only Know This if You Were in Westlife’… catchy title, we know!

Watch the full interview here!

Want to listen later? Click HERE to download the audio