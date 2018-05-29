Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
GAA – Gaelic Football Qualifiers
Ian O’Riordan (Irish Times sports-writer) on the first-round of upcoming Gaelic Football qualifiers following times and dates being confirmed today.
🏐
CYCLING – Giro review: Chris Froome as anti-hero and Sam Bennett’s strong showing
Ian O’Riordan (Irish Times sports-writer) reflects on Chris Froome’s dominance at the Giro and the continued question marks, and will he compete at the Tour de France? Plus Ireland’s Sam Bennett’s strong showing as well as the popularity of cycling in Ireland at present upon the release of Ian’s new book about cycling routes in Wicklow.
🚴♂️
GOLF – Golf with Greg
Greg Allen joins Hugh Cahill and Ian O’Riordan in studio on his return from Wentworth to talk Shane Lowry, GMac, Paul Dunne and Rory.
🏌️♂️
BOXING – Mayo’s Ray Moylette goes 10 for 10
After Ray Moylette goes 10 wins out of 10 in pro-fights, he joins Hugh to discuss his proposed homecoming fight to Castlebar.
🥊