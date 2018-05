On today’s Dave Fanning Show

Declan Cashin asked where all the ‘Will They/Won’t They’ couples have gone on TV

Paul Whitington gave his review on this week’s movies including Solo:A Star Wars Story and On Chesil Beach

And David and Stephen Flynn from The Happy Pear told us about their new book ‘Recipes for Happiness’

You can listen back to the show or download the Podcasts HERE