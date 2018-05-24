Dua Lipa is adding fashion designer to her talents

Dua Lipa is teaming up with H&M owned company Nyden…

Aside from being known as having a whopper voice, she has amazing fashion sense.

Dua announced via her instagram last night that she’ll be designing four capsule collections with the new brand set to release in the fall.

“What I really liked about working together and collaborating with /Nyden is the fact that they allowed me total creative lee-way to create things that I wanted; to make something that I would want to wear, things that I think my fans would really like.”

We can’t wait to see some teasers come out and pre order straight away!