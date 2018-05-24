Dua Lipa is adding fashion designer to her talents
Dua Lipa is teaming up with H&M owned company Nyden…
Aside from being known as having a whopper voice, she has amazing fashion sense.
Dua announced via her instagram last night that she’ll be designing four capsule collections with the new brand set to release in the fall.
“What I really liked about working together and collaborating with /Nyden is the fact that they allowed me total creative lee-way to create things that I wanted; to make something that I would want to wear, things that I think my fans would really like.”
We can’t wait to see some teasers come out and pre order straight away!
My first love is music, but fashion also plays an important role in my life because I believe it’s so vital to self-expression. I look for clothes that reflect strength and fearlessness, but also match up to today’s fast pace. So I’m excited to be co-creating with /Nyden on my designs – it’s going to be a collection that’s completely suited to me, both onstage and off, and for my fans. First drop this fall. Hold tight xx @wearenyden sign up on Nyden.com for updates