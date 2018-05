Fresh off the ”Be Careful” video Cardi B is gearing up to release another video for her Latin banger ”I Like It” off her debut record INVASION OF PRIVACY.



Her collaborators J Balvin and Bad Bunny feature in the video which peaked at number 8 in the Billboard Hot 100 and has already been certified gold.

Expect even more visuals from Cardi. She is set to appear in Jennifer Lopez’ video for ”Dinero,” which premieres tomorrow.