The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene | The Vamps

Ahead of their 3Arena gig next month, Tristan from The Vamps tells Jenny about their success, upcoming album and what’s next for the band.

‘Controlling Conor’, ‘Triple Text Tom’ and ‘Send Nudes Niall’ are all characters in Women’s Aid #ToIntoYou national public awareness campaign. Margaret Martin from Women’s Aid tells Jenny all about it.

AND, Mick McCarthy from Balls.ie tells Jenny about some of the more unusual sports stories from the week, including the Australian Cricket scandal.

