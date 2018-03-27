Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
GOLF – Rahm Confirms For Irish Open, Augusta Run-In.
Greg Allen, Gary Murphy and Damien O’Meara discuss news that Irish Open champ Jon Rahm will return to defend his title, plus they begin our look ahead to Augusta.
SOCCER – Ireland’s Unbeaten U17s – Under 21s in action – England Expectations?
Tony O’Donoghue updated us from Tallaght Stadium where Ireland face Azerbaijan with senior hope Declan Rice in action. Andrew Cheal live from Wembley where England are taking on Italy, and Mark Langdon discusses Gareth Southgate squad options for this summer’s World Cup.
Gaelic Football – Waterford frustration at rescheduling of matches
Tom McGlinchey, Waterford manager, joined us to discuss the ongoing delays, rescheduling and cancelling of club games.
