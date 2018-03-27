First Dates | Tonight’s Dater Galway Girl Sarah

Jenny gets the inside scoop on tonight’s episode of First Dates…

Veterinary Nursing Student Sarah is one of the hopeful singletons looking to find love.

Sarah tells Jenny about the experience and shares some deets on how the date went!

Watch our vid of the chat right here!

Ahead of the last episode of #FirstDatesIRL tonight on @RTE2, @djjennygreene is joined by dater Sarah! How will she get on!? 👀 https://t.co/U5d9xKgXp1 — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) March 27, 2018

Want to listen later? Click HERE to download the audio