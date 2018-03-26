Picture This dropped in to see Jenny!
Their brand new single #Thismorning is here!
Ryan and Jimmy from Picture This chat to Jenny about their rapid rise to fame, their DWTS performance and their brand new single.
Watch our vid of the interview right here!
The boys are back! 🙌
We’re absolutely LOVING #Thismorning from @BandPictureThis and @RyanHennessy__ & @jimmyrainsford are here chatting to @djjennygreene right now! 😍https://t.co/upADnioaL6
— RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) March 26, 2018
Want to listen later? Click HERE to download the audio