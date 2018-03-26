Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
GAELIC FOOTBALL – weekend review
Brendan Devenney and Bernard Flynn on Mayo’s Division 1 survival, Donegal’s relegation, Monaghan’s win over Dublin, and the rest of the weekend’s Allianz League action.
HURLING – weekend review
Eddie Brennan on Cuala’s back-to-back All-Ireland wins, and the weekend’s Allianz League wins for Wexford and Tipperary, and what the defeats mean for Dublin and Galway.
CRICKET – Australia Cricket Cheating / Where Next For Irish Cricket
Alan Lewis, former Irish cricketer and rugby union referee, gives us his take as Australia finds itself in uproar over the cheating scandal which has engulfed their cricket team. Plus where next for Irish cricket after missing out on World Cup qualification.
RUGBY – Injury Concerns For Leinster + Munster
We hear from Munster’s Director of Rugby Johann Van Grann and Leinster’s Jonathan Sexton at the start of an important European week for both provinces.
