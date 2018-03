On Today’s Dave Fanning Show

Graham Finlay from UCD explained why Celebrity Politicians may become more common in the future

Roisín Dwyer looked at the songs saved by The National Recording Registry in the U.S

Karlin Lillington spoke about the Cambridge Analytica scandal which has rocked the world

And Denise Van Outen spoke about her life and career as well as tonight’s final of Ireland’s Got Talent

