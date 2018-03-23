Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!
Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇⬇⬇
SOCCER – Reaction to Turkey vs Republic of Ireland Game.
Alan Cawley, Eamon Dunphy and Kevin Palmer discuss the performance of the Irish team, the 8 uncapped players and how the game played out with Martin O’Neill at the helm.
⚽
GAA – look ahead to this weekends Hurling and Football.
Larry O’Gorman and John Casey look ahead to some of this weekends GAA Football and Hurling Fixtures, particularly Mayo, Donegal and Wexford, Galway.
🏐
RACING – Friday Night Racing.
Donn Mclean is here for our wqeekly update on the horse racing – Willie Mullins news on Grand National, Cause of Causes and Tiger Roll.
🏇