Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!

SOCCER – Ireland Vs Turkey.
Tony O’Donoghue talks to us ahead of this weekends Ireland Vs Turkey game. Tony talks about the new faces, 8 uncapped players and what to expect with Martin O’Neill at the helm.
RUGBY – Bernard Jackman 6 Nations Review
Bernard Jackman discussed some of the pivotal moments during the 6 Nations Competition. He discussed how improve some of the fatigue issues, pre-season training and Conrad Smiths possible move to coaching.
AMERICAN SPORT – Jeff Shepard updates us on the sport across the water.
Jeff Shepard caught us up on some of the biggest action in American Football and the hike in interest around college Basketball.
ULTRA RUNNING – Eoin Keith Teaches us about Ultra Running.
Eoin Keith teaches us all we need to know about ultra running. Ultra Running races are much longer distances than the standard Marathons and are over track, road and trail
